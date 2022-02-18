HIV positive husband takes revenge with unprotected sex with wife

Man can go to any level to take revenge. A similar shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka. One man took revenge on his wife. You too will be shocked to hear that. According to the information received, the accused person is a cab driver and he is HIV positive. He married the 28-year-old victim in 2015. Police are investigating the matter further. He is accused of having unprotected sex with his wife. Karnataka Police is now searching for the HIV-positive person. The victim has had her HIV tested and is awaiting a report. According to police, the accused committed the act to seek revenge from his wife as she was breaking up with him. Police said that despite the accused being HIV positive, the victim was willing to stay with him. Meanwhile, the two also had a safe (using condom) relationship with each other.

The two lived together for about six years. During this time, woman constantly got herself tested for HIV. Despite his wife's support, the accused had an extramarital affair. When the woman realized that the accused had brought another woman home, she ran away from her husband. The accused cab driver then met his wife and took her to his friend's house last week using an excuse. He forced the woman to take drugs and then had unprotected sex with her. The woman then approached the Basavangudi Women's Police Station for help. Police said the woman realized after marriage that her husband, the accused, was HIV positive. However, the accused managed to persuade the woman to stay with him. He blamed his first wife for the illness. Police are now investigating the matter.