HM Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish to lay foundation of Mata Janaki temple in Sitamarhi tomorrow

Patna, Aug 7 Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will jointly lay the foundation stone of the Mata Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district on Friday.

The temple, dedicated to Goddess Sita, marks a significant religious and cultural initiative for the Mithila region and is being described as the "Ayodhya of Bihar".

The temple complex, estimated to cost Rs 882.87 crore, will be constructed over 67 acres, with a 151-feet high sanctum as its central structure.

It is expected to be completed by 2028, with the Bihar Tourism Department spearheading the development efforts.

The Bhoomi Pujan is being planned as a mega religious event.

Special arrangements including silver urns from Jaipur, soil from 21 major pilgrimage sites, water from 31 sacred rivers, 50,000 laddus, to be sanctified with water from 11 holy rivers, including the Ganga.

The temple is modelled to be as spiritually significant and architecturally grand as Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It will serve not only as a spiritual hub but also as a cultural epicentre showcasing Mithila’s heritage.

The temple complex will include Yagya Mandap, museum, auditorium, children’s play area, Sita Vatika, Lav-Kush Vatika, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Dharamshalas and guest houses, Mithila Haat and cafeteria, E-cart station, dormitories, road exhibitions, and parking facilities

The Janaki Kund will also be beautified as part of the overall development.

The complex will display historical and mythological stories associated with Mata Sita, giving visitors both spiritual and cultural enrichment.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, while speaking about the upcoming ceremony, said: “Last year in Sitamarhi, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Ram Mandir has been built… now Sitaji's Mandir will be built at Punaura Dham. This is a tight slap on the face of those, especially Congress, who denied the existence of Lord Ram.”

The event is likely to witness participation from Central and state ministers, prominent religious saints, and thousands of devotees from across Bihar and other parts of India.

With security and logistical preparations in full swing, Sitamarhi is set to host one of the most important religious ceremonies in recent times.

