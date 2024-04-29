HM Amit Shah holds roadshow in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a 4-km roadshow here to garner support for BJP's candidate from Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

A massive crowd comprising the BJP workers and the general public gathered on both sides of the road to greet HM Shah during the roadshow.

The Home Minister waved towards the crowd as his vehicle kept moving.

The roadshow started from Kala Pahar area of the city and continued for around 4 km before ending at Lal Ganesh.

HM Shah during the roadshow was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam unit BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, in a specially designed vehicle.

Taking to X, HM Shah wrote: "Gratitude to the people of Assam for pouring out in lakhs at the Guwahati roadshow today, expressing their monumental support for the goal of '400 Paar'. Their overwhelming affection is an unmistakable signal of the unprecedented victory that awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Later, speaking to the reporters, Bijuli Kalita Medhi said: "We are blessed to have Home Minister Amit Shah here. People have come to show gratitude to him. It was a great evening for us."

Earlier, HM Shah was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Bhabesh Kalita.

HM Shah had participated in a roadshow earlier in Assam on April 21 in Silchar.

