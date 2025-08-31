HM Amit Shah inaugurates new health centre in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed Urban Health Centre in Gota Ward of Ahmedabad, built at a cost of approximately Rs 3.84 crore.

The centre is set to provide a wide range of healthcare services at the doorstep of residents, including general medical OPD facilities, Ayushman Bharat PMJAY cards, ABHA cards, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and other government health schemes.

Specialised care will also be available, such as gynecology consultations for expectant and nursing mothers, pediatric services for newborns and children, vaccination, maternity care, and referral services.

In addition, the centre will offer early diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, screening and referrals for non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, as well as mental health counseling, de-addiction referrals, laboratory testing, and access to medicines through an in-house pharmacy.

The facility also plans to run Mamta Day and maternal-child welfare programmes in slum and non-slum areas, promote holistic well-being through yoga, and provide tele-medicine services for expert consultations.

The inauguration event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, MP Narhari Amin, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, and other officials.

He also launched the Statewide Dial 112 Integrated Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in Gujarat, bringing all major emergency services — police, fire, ambulance, women’s helpline, and child helpline — under a single helpline number.

As part of the initiative, HM Shah also dedicated 500 Jan Rakshak vehicles, which will be deployed across the state to ensure faster emergency response.

A centralised call centre, staffed with 150 personnel working round the clock, will handle 112 calls and dispatch the nearest Jan Rakshak vehicle, irrespective of police station jurisdiction.

Officials said the pilot project in Surat demonstrated significant improvements, with police response time reduced by nearly two minutes. The state government expects the system to strengthen emergency management and enhance citizen safety across urban and rural areas.

