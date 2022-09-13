Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram
By IANS | Published: September 13, 2022 04:33 PM 2022-09-13T16:33:03+5:30 2022-09-13T16:40:07+5:30
Gurugram, Sep 13 The Leela Ambience, a five-star hotel, in Gurugram on Tuesday received a bomb threat call, triggering panic in the premises, police said. However, it later turned out to be a hoax.
Police in a statement said, "A hoax call was made to a private hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday. Police reached the hotel, evacuated it and started an investigation. The caller was found to be a 24-year-old mentally ill person. He was found to be suffering from autism and he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gurugram."
According to the report, more than a hundred guests were staying in the hotel.
However, after 90 minutes of search operation, it was found a hoax call.
An unidentified person had called the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m.
"It was a male voice that said a bomb will explode in the (Ambience) mall," the sources said.
The police were immediately alerted after which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and evacuated people from the hotel.
The BDDS checked the entire hotel and its surroundings and a search operation is currently underway, the police said.
The hotel also increased the number of security staff after receiving the call.
