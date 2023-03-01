Holi 2023: Sec 144 imposed in Noida

Holi, the festival of colours is celebrated across the country with a lot of joy and exuberance. The two-day festival is celebrated on Purnima or the full moon night of the Phalguna month. The first day is known as Holika Dahan and the second day is celebrated as Holi. Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday imposed section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar until March 31, to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules. “Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar with immediate effect till March 31 in view to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals," the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said, as quoted by ANI.

Mathura’s historical town of Barsana on Tuesday celebrated ‘Lathmar Holi’ where men drench women with colours and the women wielding batons ‘playfully’ hit the men to drive them away.“Holi in Mathura is celebrated for around 25 days. It is celebrated at different locations in different ways. On Friday, we organised ‘Phoolo kee Holi’ (Holi of flowers) at Ramanreti in Gokul. On February 28, we are having ‘Lathmar Holi’ in Barsana, the next day we have Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon. After that we have Rangbharni in Vrindavan. So, there are different ways of celebrating Holi in different parts of the district. Together it is called Rangotsav," District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said, as per PTI. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed authorities to not allow obscene songs to be played during Holi celebrations, to check hooliganism and ensure women’s safety in the state, as per Hindustan Times.During a law and order review meeting in Gorakhpur, ahead of Barawafat and Holi, the CM directed authorities to initiate legal action against those playing vulgar songs during Holi, especially at public places.



