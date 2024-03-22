Holi 2024: Delhi Metro Operational on March 25 with Altered Timings; Details Inside

Delhi Metro train services are scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM on Holi, the 25th of March, 2024 (Monday). Until this time, there will be no Metro services operating on all Lines of the Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e. 25th March, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2024

Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter, it added.

