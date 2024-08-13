Home Minister Amit Shah participates in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

“This Tiranga Yatra is designed to ignite the spirit of patriotism among the youth across India. I urge everyone that on August 15 not a single house in Gujarat should be without our national flag. The next 25 years mark our ‘Amrit Kaal,’ a period where the youth must unite to propel India to the top of the world stage,” the Home Minister said.

The yatra featured a 2,151-foot-long Tricolor carried by participants, including school teachers and personnel from various forces.

“Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our flag now proudly flies on the Moon, a feat no other nation has achieved before. We've also triumphed over terrorism and led the global fight against COVID-19 with our vaccines,” the Home Minister said.

The yatra aims to inspire patriotism among citizens in line with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, which began on August 9 and will conclude on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

This nationwide campaign has seen active participation from all states and union territories, along with key industry partners, including the Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and the civil aviation sector.

On August 10, BJP National President J.P. Nadda inaugurated the Tiranga Yatra in Rajkot, emphasising Gujarat's pivotal role in India's ongoing development.

"India is in the making, and Gujarat plays a huge role. This independence didn’t come easily. Thousands of soldiers lost their lives, and lakhs of families sacrificed their loved ones, putting the country above their interests," said Nadda.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor