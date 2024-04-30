Home Minister Amit Shah to address rally in Goa on May 3

Panaji, April 30 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Goa on May 3.

BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said that Amit Shah will address the meeting at Mapusa in North Goa.

“We have received good support during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting last Saturday. We are expecting support from the public for Amit Shah’s meeting on May 3 at Mapusa,” Tanavade said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister Shripad Naik from North Goa and industrialist Pallavi Dempo from South Goa.

The coastal state will go to the polls on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

