Home Minister Amit Shah to hold roadshow in TN; campaign in Rajasthan, UP today

New Delhi, April 13 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will hold a masssive roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari followed by addressing one public meeting each in Rajasthan's Alwar and Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida).

Union Home Minister Shah will first hold a massive roadshow in Kanniyakumari at 11 a.m. Later, he will address a public meeting at Harsauli in the Alwar district of Rajasthan at 4 p.m. and another public meeting in the Noida Lok Sabha constituency at 6 p.m. while campaigning for the BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh and hold one public meeting each in Kondagaon and Dantewada Assembly constituencies, appealing for votes in favor of BJP candidate from Bastar Lok Sabha, Mahesh Kashyap.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in support of Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma from Bastar constituency where he will address a public meeting at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Maidan at 12 p.m. Later, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the Bhandara-Gondia constituency of Sakoli district of Maharashtra at 3:30 p.m.

*Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held in which names of candidates will be finalised on the remaining seats across several many states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab

*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttarakhand and address public meetings in Ramnagar of Garhwal district at 12 noon and Roorkee in Haridwar at 3 p.m.

*Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann is on a two-day visit to Assam, during which he will be campaigning in Vishwanath at 1 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting while campaigning for the BJP candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency at Alampur Gawadi Maidan, Badhapur, at 12.25 p.m. followed by addressing a public meeting while campaigning for the BJP candidate Jitin Prasada from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency at Behedi in Bareilly at the Ramlila Maidan at 3.30 p.m.

*Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor today on April 13, Akhilesh Yadav will leave from Lucknow at 10:15 a.m., he will hold a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar at 1:30 p.m. After that, a public meeting will be held at Nahtaur in Bijnor at 2:30 p.m.

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will hold a public meeting at 1:25 p.m. at Nagaland's Agri Expo venue in Chumaukedima. He will hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Neiphu Rio, NDPP President, other senior leaders, BJP Ministers and state BJP office bearers.

*Bahujan Samaj Party National President Mayawati will hold an election rally at Libberheady Maidan in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in support of her party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

*Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President and MP Jayant Chaudhary will address a public meeting in Bikaner, Rajasthan, campaigning for the NDA candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal at 11.35 a.m. and at 1.20 p.m. will address a public meeting while campaigning for the NDA candidate Devendra Jhajaria from the Churu Lok Sabha constituency.

*Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will hold an election meeting in Rajasthan Nawab will hold a public meeting at Mania Road Basai Dholpur at 11 am, then at 12 noon will hold a public meeting at Old Anaj Mandi in Gangapur city and will hold a meeting at 2 pm in Gijgarh, in support of Congress candidates. publicity

*Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lau Prasad will release his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, with announcements likely for the poor, women, unemployed youth and minorities.

*Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold a road show in Naugaon at 5 p.m while campaigning for the BJP candidate Virendra Kumar from the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency

