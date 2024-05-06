Home Secretary reviews response to hoax emails received by Delhi schools

New Delhi, May 6 In the aftermath of hoax emails received by several schools in Delhi last week, the Home Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the situation.

Stressing the importance of preparedness, he called for the development of detailed protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to effectively address similar incidents in the future.

“Home Secretary reviewed the situation in wake of hoax emails received by some schools in Delhi last week. He stressed the need to prepare detailed protocol and SOPs to handle any such situation in future. Home Secretary asked Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic,” said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Spokesperson in a tweet on Monday.

The Spokesperson added that the Home Secretary also emphasised the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools.

A total of 125 bomb threat calls were received from different schools at emergency helpline number 112 from 5:47 a.m. to 2:13 p.m on May 1, Delhi Police FIR, in possession with the IANS read.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals under sections 505, 21, 507, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

"During my duty hours, 125 bomb threat calls were received from different schools at ERSS-112 from 5:47 hours to 14:13 hours. The school authorities informed that they had received these bomb threats over their emails," read the FIR, registered on the basis of complaint given by police official in control Room.

The FIR further said that on the receipt of the calls, PCR vehicles were rushed to the schools, district police, BDS, MAC, Special Cell anit Crime Control Room, DOMA, NORF, Fire, CATS etc. were also alerted.

"These resulted in massive inconvenience and elaborate exercise across the city in safely evacuating the schools and carrying out anti-sabotage checks. It appears that the emails used to send the threats were made with the conspiratorial intention of creating mass panic and to disturb public been made out," it read.

