Honoured to have walked with superstars of India's sporting world: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday said that it was an honour to have walked with the superstars of India's sporting world.

"I am honoured to have walked with the superstars of India's sporting world, today," wrote Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Facebook.

He further lauded the sacrifices made by the champions to make the country proud at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and other international sports tournaments.

"These incredible champions have given their sweat and blood to bring glory to India. They have made many sacrifices and pushed themselves to the limit to make the country proud at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and other international sports tournaments. I am glad they have come to extend their support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and to walk for India's unity, brotherhood and harmony," he wrote on Facebook.

"The champions who joined me today, include Commonwealth Gold medalist and Olympian, Krishna Poonia; Asian Gold medalist and Olympian, Bhupinder Singh; Olympian Race Walker, Sapana Poonia; Olympian Shooter, Divyansh Singh Parmar; Olympian Archer, Shyam Lal; Olympian Archer, Dhulchand Damor; Asian Gold medalist, Sumitra; South Asian Bronze medalist, Kachnar Chaudhary; Dronacharya awardee, Virender Poonia; Maharana Pratap awardee, Heeranand Kataria; Yoga world-record holder, Yogi Ramras Ramsnehi; Arjuna awardee and South Asian Games Gold-winning Captain of National Kabaddi team, Deepak Ram Niwas Hooda, and Asian Gold medalist and Bhim awardee, Boxer Saweety Boora," Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

He said that all the champions are fearless fighting spirits to keep the 'Tiranga' flying.

"All of them have one thing in common - their fearless fighting spirit of keeping our Tiranga flying high. I thank each one of them for joining the #BharatJodoYatra," he wrote.

Congress' ongoing mass movement 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed on Thursday from Golya village in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

It headed to Molai village a day after the foot march saw heated discussion following former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's joining Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Videos on social media streamed Rajan and the former Congress chief bantering and discussing while marching as the padayatra resumed from Sawai Madhopur.

On Thursday, the official handle of the foot march campaign tweeted "It a new dawn filled with new enthusiasm", and "To unite India, we have grown through storms".

On Tuesday, the yatra saw the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka taking the lead after the party general secretary participated in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra, and daughter Miraya resolving women empowerment on Monday.

The yatra has covered Jhalawar, Kota and Sawai Madhopur districts.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor