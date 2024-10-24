Hooch tragedies: War of words between RJD, JD(U) continues in Bihar

Patna, Oct 24 The war of words between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal-United continued over the recent hooch tragedies in the state which claimed several lives.

In a post on social media platform X, the RJD redefined "JD-U as J - Jahan, D - Daru, U - Unlimited", implying the "widespread availability" of alcohol in Bihar, where liquor was banned.

In the post, the RJD questioned who was responsible for the deaths due to spurious alcohol in the state.

JD-U MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, responding to the RJD's charge, dubbed the party as "Rashtriya Jahrila Dal".

Kumar warned that renaming parties or using derogatory names would lead to RJD's downfall, referencing historical instances where those who engaged in such tactics faced destruction.

"It is the RJD that has been responsible for spreading "poison" in society, accusing the party of fostering division along the lines of caste, religion, crime, and corruption," Kumar said.

The prohibition, which was implemented to reduce alcohol consumption and improve social conditions, has been a contentious issue, with reports of illegal liquor sales and frequent incidents of deaths due to spurious liquor.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has been relentlessly criticising the Nitish government over the deaths caused by spurious liquor.

"If despite ban, liquor was available at every square and corner, then, is this not the failure of the Home Department and the Chief Minister? Who is responsible for these murders?" the RJD leader said.

"There is a so-called liquor ban in Bihar but due to the nexus between ruling party leaders, police and mafia, liquor is available at every square and intersection," Yadav claimed.

The state government has confirmed 37 deaths - 28 in Siwan, seven in Chapra, and two in Gopalganj. However, reports said that the hooch tragedy claimed 67 lives.

Besides several others lost their eyesight, and many were still receiving treatment.

