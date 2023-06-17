Hot Saturday in Delhi at 39 degrees C; rain likely on Sunday

New Delhi, June 17 It was a hot Saturday in the national capital with the maximum temperature recorded at 39.2 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said, adding the city is likely to receive rain on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature on Saturday was within the normal range for this time of the season, while forecasting thunderstorms with rain for Sunday.

The minimum temperature here on Saturday was 27.6 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi received a fresh spell of rain due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy and an active Western Disturbance over the northwest Himalayan region.

Over a period of 24 hours until 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the city experienced 7 mm of rainfall.

The humidity levels ranged between 71 and 51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD also issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim, while light to moderate rainfall were predicted in Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



