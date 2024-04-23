House wall collapses during Delhi storm, six minors among eight injured

New Delhi, April 23 Eight people, including six minors, sustained minor injuries after a wall on the top floor of a house in south Delhi collapsed due to the sudden rainfall and storm on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that at around 6 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a wall collapse was received at Malviya Nagar police station and a police team reached the spot.

"On reaching the spot i.e Khirki Extension, a wall on the top floor of a house was found to have collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to eight residents of a neighbouring house, who were on their roof at the time of the sudden rainfall and storm," a senior police official said, adding that they were all discharged from hospital.

Several parts of Delhi experienced strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday evening, offering a welcome respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

