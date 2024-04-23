House wall collapses during Delhi storm, six minors among eight injured

House wall collapses during Delhi storm, six minors among eight injured

New Delhi, April 23 Eight people, including six minors, sustained minor injuries after a wall on the top floor of a house in south Delhi collapsed due to the sudden rainfall and storm on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that at around 6 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a wall collapse was received at Malviya Nagar police station and a police team reached the spot.

"On reaching the spot i.e Khirki Extension, a wall on the top floor of a house was found to have collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to eight residents of a neighbouring house, who were on their roof at the time of the sudden rainfall and storm," a senior police official said, adding that they were all discharged from hospital.

Several parts of Delhi experienced strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday evening, offering a welcome respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

