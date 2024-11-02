Know the Jaw-Dropping Amount Prashant Kishor Charged for Election Consulting Services

Jan Suraj party coordinator and former election strategist Prashant Kishor has made a significant revelation about himself. Kishor stated that during his time as an election strategist, he charged fees of ₹100 crore or more from any party or leader for consulting on a single election. He also mentioned that the government he helped establish is currently functioning in ten states.

Kishor made this disclosure while campaigning for the by-elections taking place in Belaganj, Imamganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari in Bihar on November 13. This is the first time Kishor's Jan Suraj party is entering the electoral fray, and he has fielded candidates in all four constituencies.

"I Charge ₹100 Crore Just for Consultation"

While campaigning in Belaganj for Jan Suraj candidate Mohammad Amjad, Kishor was asked about the source of funding for their campaign. In response, he stated that he charges more than ₹100 crore for advising any party leader during elections.

"We Have Established Governments in 10 States"

During a campaign rally, Kishor said, "If we have established governments in ten states, shouldn't we be able to get funds to set up tents and booths for our campaign? Do you think so little of us? In Bihar, nobody has heard that our fee for advising a party or candidate in a single election is ₹100 crore or more."

Kishor further added, "We will continue to set up tents and booths for our campaign for two years, and after that, if we consult anyone for a single election, all the money will come in one day."