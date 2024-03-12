How to Apply for Indian Citizenship Under The 2019 Act Online: Step-by-Step Guide and FAQs
Published: March 12, 2024
The Union Home Ministry introduced a web portal for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules. Eligible groups including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis who migrated to India before December 31, 2014, can avail citizenship. Applicants must log in to the portal using their email ID and mobile number, fill the online form, upload necessary documents, and pay a fee to apply.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the application procedure and essential information for prospective applicants:
Documents Required for Application:
- Copy of the passport issued by the Government of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.
- Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India.
- Birth certificate issued by a Government authority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.
- School certificate or Educational certificate issued by the School or College or Board or University authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.
- Identity Document issued by the Government of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan, or any other Government authorities or Government agencies in these countries.
- Any License or Certificate issued by a Government authority of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.
- Land or tenancy records in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.
- Any document demonstrating the citizenship of one of the three countries for either of the parents or grandparents or great-grandparents of the applicant.
- Any other document issued by a Government authority or a Government agency in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan, establishing the applicant's nationality.
How to Apply for Citizenship Under CAA:
- Visit the Indian citizenship online portal and click on the "Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019" option.
- Enter your mobile number and the CAPTCHA code, then proceed to the next page.
- Provide your email ID, name, and the CAPTCHA code on the following page.
- Click on the submit button to proceed.
- Check your email and mobile for an OTP (One Time Password), then enter and verify them.
- Re-enter the CAPTCHA code for additional verification.
- Log in with your email ID or mobile number and the CAPTCHA code, then click on "Continue."
- Receive another OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it, and re-enter the CAPTCHA code. Click on "Verify and Proceed."
- After successful verification, the option "Click Here to Initiate Fresh Application" will appear.
- Answer questions about your background, including pre-2014 residence, place of origin, and duration of stay.
FAQs:
- How and where should I apply for Indian citizenship? Visit the website indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in to apply for citizenship under CAA 2019. The status of your application can be tracked on the website, and the final outcome will be communicated via email and SMS.
- Where should I submit a hard copy of the citizenship application form? Submit a hard copy of the application form to the office of the district collector or district magistrate of your area. If you reside outside India, submit a copy to the Consular General of India.
- How long does it take to acquire Indian citizenship? After submitting the hard copy to the district collector's office, the application is forwarded to the state government within 60 days. The state government then forwards it to the central government within 30 days.
- What should I do if I receive a letter to submit additional or deficient documents? Upload the additional required documents to the indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in website against the file number. Additionally, submit a hard copy to the office of the district collector.
- Can Nepali-origin persons apply online for Indian citizenship without a passport and visa? In the absence of a passport, upload a Nepali citizenship certificate, voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of Nepal, or a limited validity photo identity certificate issued by the Nepalese Mission in India.
- Am I eligible if I have stayed outside India for 25 days in the 12 months before the application? Applicants become eligible after spending at least 12 months in India preceding the application date. Special circumstances may be considered, and the residency period requirement may be relaxed by the Centre.
- Does long-term stay in India automatically grant citizenship? No, citizenship is not acquired solely through extended residence in India.
- Can I apply for Indian citizenship without a valid foreign passport? No, an "illegal migrant" is not eligible to acquire citizenship in India as per the Citizenship Act, 1955.
- What should I do if the Pakistan Embassy does not issue a renunciation certificate? Hindu or Sikh applicants from Pakistan and Afghanistan can submit an affidavit instead. Other applicants must obtain a renunciation certificate from their country's embassy.