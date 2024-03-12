How to Apply for Indian Citizenship Under The 2019 Act Online: Step-by-Step Guide and FAQs

The Union Home Ministry introduced a web portal for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules. Eligible groups including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis who migrated to India before December 31, 2014, can avail citizenship. Applicants must log in to the portal using their email ID and mobile number, fill the online form, upload necessary documents, and pay a fee to apply.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the application procedure and essential information for prospective applicants:

Documents Required for Application:

Copy of the passport issued by the Government of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India.

Birth certificate issued by a Government authority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

School certificate or Educational certificate issued by the School or College or Board or University authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

Identity Document issued by the Government of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan, or any other Government authorities or Government agencies in these countries.

Any License or Certificate issued by a Government authority of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

Land or tenancy records in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

Any document demonstrating the citizenship of one of the three countries for either of the parents or grandparents or great-grandparents of the applicant.

Any other document issued by a Government authority or a Government agency in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan, establishing the applicant's nationality.

Read Also | What Is CAA? All You Need To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

How to Apply for Citizenship Under CAA:

Visit the Indian citizenship online portal and click on the "Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019" option. Enter your mobile number and the CAPTCHA code, then proceed to the next page. Provide your email ID, name, and the CAPTCHA code on the following page. Click on the submit button to proceed. Check your email and mobile for an OTP (One Time Password), then enter and verify them. Re-enter the CAPTCHA code for additional verification. Log in with your email ID or mobile number and the CAPTCHA code, then click on "Continue." Receive another OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it, and re-enter the CAPTCHA code. Click on "Verify and Proceed." After successful verification, the option "Click Here to Initiate Fresh Application" will appear. Answer questions about your background, including pre-2014 residence, place of origin, and duration of stay.

Read Also | Seema Haider Is Celebrating CAA Implementation, But She Won't Get the Benefit; Know Why

FAQs: