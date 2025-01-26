Howrah Train Accident: 2 Empty Coaches Derail After Being Hit by Parcel Van Near Padmapukur Railway Station in West Bengal (Watch Video)

Two empty coaches of a train derailed after being hit by a parcel van near Padmapukur railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday. There were no reports of any injuries in the incident. According to reports, the empty coaches were being moved from Padmapukur to the Shalimar yard when the parcel van collided with them, causing the derailment.

Howrah, West Bengal: Two trains derailed near Padmapukur railway level crossing, causing a major traffic jam. The crossing connects Cary Road with Andul Road. Railway officials are on-site working to clear the trains pic.twitter.com/Qxy2Q5Zlxn — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2025

The derailment occurred when the parcel van hit the coaches, which were being taken to the railway siding. Investigations are underway to determine how the parcel van came onto the track and hit the coaches while they were changing tracks. Authorities are also looking into whether the driver of the parcel van ignored the signal.

While the incident caused a partial disruption to railway traffic along the Shalimar-Santragachi stretch for 20 minutes, it was not considered a major event. The derailed coaches blocked part of the main track but the disruption was quickly managed.

Anil Kumar Mishra, General Manager of South Eastern Railway, said, "The railway accident is being taken very seriously, whether it is small or large. This is a small yard derailment, and a proper inquiry committee will be constituted. We will conduct a thorough inquiry, identify the defect, and take corrective actions to prevent such incidents in the future."