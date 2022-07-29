Huge demand of national flags after Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

New Delhi, July 29 Textile traders in Surat, the country's largest textile market have received orders for more than 5 crore national flags.

The government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate the 75th year of independence has led to an unprecedented demand for the national flag across the Country.

Traders associations said that manufacturing mills are working day and night to deliver flags on time. Wherever there are textile markets in other states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar etc. people have started making our national flags leaving other routine work. Generally flags of sizes 9x6, 18x12, 16x24, 20x30 and 53x35 are in high demand in the markets.

Confederation of All India Traders secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that the demand of national flag is such that even textile traders in Surat alone, the country's largest textile market, has received orders for more than 5 crore national flags.

Khandelwal said that after the central government made the tricolor campaign a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), corporate companies across the country have also started ordering flags.

"Generally, there was a demand for national flags in the country around January 26, August 15 and October 2, but in the last two years due to Covid, the programmes of these national festivals did not take place on a large scale, due to which the stock unused then were in the market currently but after the call of Prime Minister Modi and efforts by central government and the state governments to celebrate the Har ghar tiranga campaign on a large scale and CAIT appealed to trade organisations across the country to join this campaign, the demand for tricolor flags in all the states of the country has increased tremendously," he said.

The Traders association said that various campaigns are being run by different social, cultural, and religious organisations and it is certain that in the coming days the whole country will be decorated with the Tiranga.

