Humayun Kabir moves Calcutta High Court seeking security cover

Kolkata, Dec 9 Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking security cover, claiming a threat to his life.

Trinamool Congress recently announced Kabir's suspension from the party, allegedly for fuelling communal tensions under the guise of the proposed mosque at Beldanga.

Kabir claimed that he had been receiving life threats for being the principal arranger for the proposed Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district, which would be in line with the disputed structure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, that was demolished on December 6, 1992.

"I had been receiving life threat calls since December 6 this year, when the foundation stone for the proposed mosque at Beldanga was laid. Although the Union Government expressed a desire to provide me with the security cover, I refused to accept that," Kabir said.

He also explained why he had refused to accept the security cover proposed to be provided by the Union government.

"Already, the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders are making baseless allegations that the BJP had been backing my initiative for setting up the Babri Mosque at Beldanga. In such a situation, had I accepted the Centre-provided security cover, the Trinamool Congress would have been more vocal in spreading negative campaigns against me to the extreme point. So I have approached the Calcutta High Court. I will accept the security mandated by the court," said Kabir.

The Trinamool Congress rebel legislator is reportedly preparing to launch his new political party on December 22. He intends to unveil the list of office bearers on the same day. Although Kabir had earlier stated that he would resign from his Assembly seat before the formal launch, he reversed his position on Sunday.

He said he would hold back his resignation for the time being, a decision that has added another layer of uncertainty to the unfolding developments.

Kabir was censured by Trinamool Congress leadership several times before for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

