Husband, in-laws kill woman in Gurugram over dispute, arrested 

Gurugram, Jan 1 A woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband and in-laws over some dispute, after which the accused were arrested from Gurugram, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ritu.

The accused were identified as Ritu's husband Rohit, and his parents, Rajbir and Kanta.

Ritu was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Upon information, the team of Police Station Sector-5, Gurugram reached the hospital and inspected the body.

After this, the police team reached the accident spot and began an investigation along with fingerprint experts.

Ritu's brother told the police team that his sister was married off to Rohit in 2007.

On December 30, he received information that his sister had fallen off the roof due to which she died.

In his complaint, Ritu's brother alleged that Rohit, along with his family members, threw his sister off the roof leading to her death.

A case was registered under the relevant sections in Sector-5 Police Station, Gurugram, police said.

During the probe, the police nabbed the accused.

Police said that during the inquiry, it was found that Rohit pushed his wife off the roof due to family discord.

"The accused were produced in the court. Rohit is in police remand and his parents have been sent to judicial custody.

Further action is being taken by the police team in the case as per the legal process.

The case is under investigation," the spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor