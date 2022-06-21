Hybrid terrorist arrested from J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, June 21 A hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

Police said acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Baramulla, a joint checkpoint was established near Juhama crossing by the police and the army.

"During checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he tried to flee from the spot. However, the alert joint party apprehended him," police said.

He has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Parray, resident of Kathpora Hajin.

Police said on his search, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds and two hand grenades, were recovered from his possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was working as a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and was in an attempt to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla town and adjacent areas," police said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

