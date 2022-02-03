Hybrid terrorist arrested in Kashmir's Bandipore

Srinagar, Feb 3 The Jammu and Kashmir police along with Army has arrested a hybrid terrorist from North Kashmir's Bandipore district, officials said here on Thursday.

He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Hajin. He was associated with terrorist outfit TRF. Sources said he was working on the direction of his handlers across the border and was assigned the task of reviving local militancy in the Bandipore district.

Police have registered a case and investigations have been initiated.

"Bandipora police along with security forces arrested one Hybrid terrorist of TRF outfit in Hajin, namely Shabir Ahamd Dar R/o Chandergeer Hajin. Arms and Ammunition recovered from his possession. Case FIR registered. Further investigation taken up," police said.

