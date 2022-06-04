Hyderabad gang-rape: Police makes second arrest in rape case

A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped in a Mercedes car in Hyderabad. Police has made second arrest in the rape case. One accused, Saduddin Malik was arrested yesterday.

The accused committed the sexual assault in a vehicle after promising to drop the girl at her home when she was returning from a party at a pub in the posh Jubilee Hills area. After committing the crime, the accused dropped her near the pub.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that five accused were involved in the case. The accused included a minor. Other accused include the MLA's son. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5 and 6 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up the investigation.

Police have launched a technical investigation into the high-profile crime reported to the Jubilee Hills police station on Wednesday. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday.

According to the information received, the victim had gone to attend a party of her friend. According to sources, the victim was accompanied by the son of an MLA and the chairman of the minority board. Currently, the victim has identified only one accused and given his name. The accused is also said to be a minor.