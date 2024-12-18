Hyderabad: GHMC Demolishes Footpath Encroachments in Mailardevpally (Watch Video)

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday, December 18, conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the side of the road in the Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad. While GHMC town planning demolished several shops near the road at Laxmiguda, several locals and shop owners protested against the demolition, due to which mild tension prevailed in the area.

On Wednesday morning, the town planning team and police officials reached the location with JCBs to conduct the demolition on the route between Laxmiguda and Vambay Colony on both sides of the road. Earlier, several complaints have been made by the locals regarding illegal occupants in the area, which leads to traffic congestion.

Anti-Encroachment Drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC Demolishes Footpath Encroachments in Mailardevpally



While an argument between GHMC officials and locals took place, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud visited the area and requested the municipal officials to stop demolition in the area. However, the MLA requested the authorities to consider the concerns of affected individuals.