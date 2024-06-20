Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Returns After Mid-Air Engine Fire (Watch Video)

A flight bound for Kuala Lumpur from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad had to turn back shortly after departure early Thursday morning due to a technical problem with its right engine. Malaysian Airlines Flight MH 199, carrying 130 passengers and crew, experienced a fire in its right engine about 15 minutes after take-off. The pilot promptly informed passengers to stay calm and sought clearance for an emergency landing.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, air traffic control swiftly authorized the aircraft to proceed with an emergency landing. However, adhering to safety protocols, the plane circled in the air briefly before successfully landing under the careful guidance of air traffic control officials.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the cause of the engine fire mid-flight. The pilot's swift response in identifying the fire has been lauded. Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities stemming from the incident.