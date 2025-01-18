Hyderabad Metro Facilities Green Corridor for Heart Transportation, Covers 13 KM in 13 Minutes (Watch Video)

Hyderabad Metro on Friday, January 17, has covered 13 kilometres in just 13 minutes across 13 stations to transport heart to donor from from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul. Hyderabad Metro Rail creates a dedicated green corridor to facilitate swift and seamless transportation of organ.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Hyderabad Metro facilitated a green corridor for heart transportation on 17th January 2025 at 9:30 PM. The corridor facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital,… pic.twitter.com/wFWMZ0A3ZT — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

This extraordinary effort was made by HMR through its planning and collaboration between rail and medical staff under the supervision of the attending doctors.

The experts have stated that the Green Corridor initiative showcased the growing role of technology and infrastructure in supporting medical emergencies and saving lives in Hyderabad.