Hyderabad: Night Watchman at Osmania University Secures Three Government Jobs

31-year-old Golle Praveen Kumar, a night watchman at Osmania University in Hyderabad, achieved an extraordinary feat by securing not one, not two, but three government jobs. Working at the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) as a security guard, Kumar secured this opportunity within 10 days.

Kumar has been appointed as a junior lecturer (JL) in Commerce, a Post-Graduate Teacher, and a Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Studies) by the BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

During his night shifts at EMRC, Kumar used street lights to prepare for competitive examinations and relied on YouTube videos for study materials. Recounting his journey, Praveen Kumar shared with Telangana Today, "I missed selection for DSC 2018 notification by just half a mark."

Born to parents who worked as a beedi worker and a mason, respectively, in Mancherial, Kumar was determined to pursue higher education and carve out a better career path. While pursuing his MCom, B.Ed, and MEd degrees at the OU campus, he worked as a watchman for five years to fund his education.

"My parents are daily wage workers, so I didn't want to burden them too much," shared Praveen, who is set to commence his work as a junior lecturer. "I started working as a night watchman and prepared for government jobs, including Group II, which I did not clear last time," he added. Now, Praveen is ready to teach higher secondary students and enjoys monthly pay packages ranging from Rs 73,000 to Rs 83,000.