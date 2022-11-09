Hyderabad: One person apprehended for sale of fake certificates

A man has been arrested for selling fake educational certificates by local police after they received repeated complaints of the habitual offender said a Police official.

The accused has been identified as Muqtar Ahmed, a resident of Hyderabad.

"As part of an ongoing drive against the repeat offenders who have been indulging in financial frauds and collecting huge amounts from the General Public on one and other pretexts, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda invoked PD Act against one habitual fake document offender and detained him on Tuesday in Central Prison, Cherlapally," the police official said.

According to the police, the accused along with his associates Kaleemuddin and Mohammed Feroz hatched a plan to prepare fake educational certificates and sell them to needy people on receiving huge amounts.

The police further said that initially, the accused identified the candidates who failed in their examinations and made believe them that the fake Certificates can be used as genuine in getting jobs or promotions and thus they induced and sold the fake educational Certificates of various colleges, schools, and universities and amassed huge amounts.

In September 2022, the Pahadishareef police seized several fake certificates along with rubber stamps, laptops, printers, etc from the accused. In this racket, an order of detention was already issued against king-pin Kaleemuddin and detained in Central Prison, Cherlapally in September.

Muqtar Ahmed has been lodged in Cherlapally jail.

( With inputs from ANI )

