Hyderabad Police busts call centre in Delhi's Mayur Vihar; 8 held

As many as eight accused were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police, Detective Department, Hyderabad City after it raided a call centre and busted fraud job racket in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, the police informed on Saturday.

As per the police, the accused were identified as Rajesh Singh alias Chandan, Anubhav Singh, Nafeez, Shaifali alias Neha Singh, Yogitha alias Pooja Kumari, Shalu Kumari alias Radhika Rai, Priya alias Nisha Kumari and Shivani alias Nadini Agarwal.

According to the statement from Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, all eight accused together started a call centre at Mayur Vihar, Delhi with an intention to cheat innocent job seekers.

"They cheated the job seekers by contacting them over mobile phones and emails," Bhupal said.

The police in its further statement said that a complaint from a girl was received on October 20, 2021, in which she stated that she was cheated with Rs 8,02,426 in a fake call.

During the raid, the police seized 26 mobile phones, one laptop and one mobile dongle, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

