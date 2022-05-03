Hyderabad Police busts cricket betting racket, 8 held

Hyderabad Police on Monday busted an organised cricket betting gang and arrested eight people in this regard in Secunderabad.

The police also seized 4.5 lakh cash from the accused persons.

"Upon credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team in a joint operation with Ramgopalpet Police busted one organized cricket betting gang near Prashanth Apartments, Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad," said A Ramana Reddy, Additional DCP, Central zone.

The accused, Padala Mahesh Babu, is a habitual cricket betting bookie and organize cricket betting in and around Hyderabad City. He has been in this betting field for the last 8 years, added the Additional DCP.

The police said he formed a team with seven members and accepted money from the punters on cricket betting in and around Hyderabad city during this ongoing IPL season and also during International, Domestic, T20 Series and other matches.

"For this purpose, he and his team has procured and set up online cricket betting equipment such as a call connector box, laptop and cell phones inside his car and accepting online cricket betting by using call connector/cell phones etc. with the support of his team," the Additional DCP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

