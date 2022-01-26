Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy unfurls national flag on 73rd Republic Day

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy along with his party cadre unfurled the National flag at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

While addressing the gathering, he said that the Congress party has continuously fought for ensuring freedom, social justice and independence for the people of the country. "In 1930, the Congress party fought under the slogan Purna Swaraj. We fought for independence and achieved it. We adopted the constitution on January 26, 1950 under the leadership of BR Ambedkar," he said.

Revanth said, "Our Constitution stands as an ideal for the nations of the world. The Congress party has implemented many developmental and welfare schemes for the people and taken the people forward. Congress governments have given the people a variety of rights and a secure life."

Highlighting that Congress is not just a party born for power, the Congress leader said that the party began working for the independence of the country about 138 years ago. "BJP says they will make Congress Mukht Bharat. It is not possible for them to distance people from the Congress which has brought freedom and liberties to the people."

The State Congress chief said, "The country is ruled by dictators. The Centre is ruling without enforcing rights for the people. KCR is ruling the state like a feudal lord."

The Congress leader said, "The Congress membership in the state has already crossed 17 lakhs. The target of 30 lakh has been surpassed by 40 lakh. The Congress ranks should mobilize the youth for the people."

"When Congress will come to power, the people of the state will get development and rights," he said.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor