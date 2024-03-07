“I Am Impressed by Your Good Work”: PM Modi Hails Viksit Bharat Program Beneficiary During Jammu Kashmir Visit (See Tweet)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reacted to a selfie taken by a local from Jammu during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' event at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Nazim, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program, shared that he has sold 5,000 kg of honey along with 2,000 honeycombs. He mentioned that he did not work alone but involved others in farming so that they could also benefit from it. He further stated that along with him, 100 more people had joined him in this apiculture business. In 2003, he established a Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO). He also received payments through UPI by utilizing digital payment methods.

A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/zmAYF57Gbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the prime minister said that" "A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting, he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours." Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ initiative.

Also Read: Kashmiri Local Nazim Interacts with PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | During 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Nazim, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program, at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, pic.twitter.com/WogfNv1lqJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

During this visit, he inaugurated and dedicated multiple developmental projects worth Rs. 6,400 crore, including the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’, valued at Rs. 5000 crore, aimed at enhancing the Union Territory's agricultural economy.PM Modi also introduced the nation's first-ever initiative, 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024', to gauge the pulse of the nation on tourism. The initiative aims to involve citizens in identifying preferred tourist attractions and understanding perceptions across five tourism categories.Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India and its development is the government’s top priority, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium during his first visit to the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

