'I Became MLA Later, But I AM Victim First': Who Is Pooja Pal? SP MLA Expelled for Praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal was expelled from the party for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She had said CM delivered justice to women like her. The party issued a statement saying to remove for anti-party activities. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Pooja accused the party of acting against "pichre" (meaning backwards), Dalit and "alpashankhak" (meaning minority).

#WATCH | Expelled SP MLA Pooja Pal says, "...Perhaps you could not hear the women in Prayagraj who were even more worried than me. But I am their voice, I have been elected as an MLA and sent to the Assembly. I am the voice of mothers and sisters who have lost their loved ones.…

During the Uttar Pradesh assembly session on Thursday, Pooja lauded UP CM, saying his action in Prayagraj gave justice for women and that he acted against criminals like Atiq Ahmed, who she accused of killing her husband. “I want to thank the Chief Minister for giving me justice when no one else listened,” she said.

However, within hours, the party took strict action. An official expulsion letter, signed by SP National President Akhilesh Yadav and dated 14 August 2025, cited her “anti-party activities” and “serious indiscipline” as reasons for her removal.

"Your anti-party activities have been noted, and despite repeated cautions, you continued these actions, causing considerable damage to the party."

"The actions carried out by you are anti-party in nature and constitute serious indiscipline. You are hereby expelled from the Samajwadi Party with immediate effect and removed from all party positions. You will no longer be allowed to participate in any party events or meetings, nor will you be invited to them," the letter read.

After her expulsion, Pooja Pal said, “Perhaps you could not hear the women in Prayagraj who were even more worried than me. But I am their voice.” She added that she had been elected to speak for mothers and sisters who lost loved ones and that the Chief Minister had delivered justice to all affected by Atiq Ahmed, not just her.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Addressing during the 24-hour marathon discussion on 'Vision Document 2047' in the UP Assembly, Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal says, "... Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave justice to many women like me by bringing in policies such as zero tolerance that…

"I have been saying this from day one, even when I was in the party. I stand by my statement even today. I became an MLA later, but I was first a victim woman, a wife We could not stand the incident that occurred to us. They speak of PDA. I, too, belong to a backward community; I was troubled. I stepped out of my house after my husband was killed in broad daylight. I was a newlywed bride, and there was nobody at home. They have proven they are completely against public display of affection (PDA).”

Who Is Pooja Pal?

Pooja Pal is the widow of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was shot dead in Prayagraj in 2005, just days after her marriage. In February 2023, a key witness in the murder case, Umesh Pal, was shot dead in the Sulem Saray area of Prayagraj, where Atiq Ahme's son fired multiple rounds and hurled bombs at him and his security team.

The prime accused in the case, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad, have been arrested by the police. However, on the night of April 15, 2023, they were shot dead in Prayagraj by men posing as press personnel while being taken for a medical examination.