'I believe in patient listening and quick action'

New Delhi, June 30 Patient listening without pre-conceived notions followed by a quick and fearless approach invariably helps in resolving issues, says veteran administrator Jarnail Singh, who turned around the crisis-ridden Manipur University in just 25 months and suggests that university officials undergo short-term refresher training to make them aware of the need to follow the rules and UGC guidelines in letter and spirit to ensure smooth functioning.

Not for nothing is Jarnail Singh, an IAS officer of the 1974 batch who served in the PMO for eight years across four Prime Ministers, known as a trouble-shooter, notably as Chief Secretary of Manipur in 2004 when he restored order following violent agitations that rocked the state over the killing of rights activist Thangjam Manorama Devi, and later as the CEO of the Organising Committee of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

"I do not have anything special in me. I look at the issues at hand fairly dispassionately without any preconceived notions and also pay attention to understand the perspectives of different stakeholders. After understanding, I take decisions or advise the authorities to take a decision which I feel is reasonable. I believe in patient listening

