'I Can’t Tolerate This': Tejashwi Yadav Reacts After Brother Tej Pratap’s Expulsion from RJD (Watch Video)

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years following a controversial social media post related to his personal life. After the announcement, Tej Pratap’s younger brother and senior party leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted strongly. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi said he neither likes such behaviour nor can tolerate it.

#WATCH | Patna | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...CM Nitish Kumar has joined today's 'political meeting' of the NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers as he is on a two-day Delhi visit, but he didn't join the NITI Aayog meeting yesterday, which was joined by every CM.… pic.twitter.com/486ceFm2MX — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

"I do not like all this and cannot tolerate it. I am doing my work. As for my elder brother, he is an adult and has the right to make personal decisions. Whatever he is doing in his personal life, he does not consult anyone. We also came to know about this through the media," said Tejashwi.

Read Also | Tej Pratap Yadav Viral Video: Former Bihar Minister Says Facebook Page Was Hacked After Post Claims He Was In Relationship

Tejashwi refused to comment on the public statement made by Lalu Prasad regarding Tej Pratap’s expulsion. He said the party president has expressed his views and he will not speak further on the matter.

Tejashwi described the issue as a personal matter and added that while every family and party has its own discipline, each person has the right to make decisions in their personal life.

Tej Pratap Yadav often finds himself at the center of controversy due to his actions. On Saturday, he shared photos with a young woman on social media and hinted at a relationship. He later deleted the post and claimed that his account was hacked.

The post led to widespread criticism from political opponents. In response to the growing controversy, Lalu Prasad Yadav took disciplinary action on Sunday.