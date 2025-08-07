I-Day celebrations in MP will be unique, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 7 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that the state government has made an elaborate plan to celebrate the country's upcoming Independence Day on August 15.

The Chief Minister added that this year's Independence Day will be celebrated in a unique manner across the state.

On this occasion, the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state would be highlighted.

"This year, we have made some different plan to celebrate the Independence Day. Our plan is to ensure that the government's message reaches to every citizen of the state. The Ministers will be hoisting the national flag (Tiranga) in the districts they are in-charge of," CM Yadav said in a video message released from his office.

He also added that his speech on Independence Day will be broadcasted live, and district in-charge Ministers will be delivering speeches, highlighting the development that took place or proposed in their respective districts.

"Following the Chief Minister's message, the chief guests (district in-charge ministers) at the district functions will provide updates on local development projects, flagship government schemes, and progress in sectors like agriculture, irrigation and investments," the government had said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yadav had also held a meeting with a group of senior Cabinet Ministers to review the state government's preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at his office on Wednesday.

Stressing the importance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Independence Day is not just a festival, but a symbol of national identity, self-respect, and pride.

He emphasised the need to remember the sacrifices of the nation's freedom fighters and inspire citizens, especially the youth, to follow their ideals.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav directed that the state and district-level programmes should be organised with dignity, joy, and mass participation.

He called for the inclusion of cultural programmes that awaken a sense of patriotism, especially among the youth.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also urged all citizens of Madhya Pradesh to actively participate in the Independence Day events and spread the message of unity, pride, and patriotism.

