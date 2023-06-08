"I do not know about Bajrang Sena": Digvijaya Singh on Bajrang Sena workers joining Congress party

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 : Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday hit the headlines after he claimed that he did not know about any Bajrang Sena while the Congress party had called it a big achievement that Bajrang Sena workers were joining the party.

Singh made the remark while talking to the media persons at Indore press club in the district on Wednesday.

When asked about the group of Bajrang Sena workers who joined the Congress party and Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that Bajrang Sena did not exist in the country, Singh responded, "Which Bajrang Sena, I do not know which Bajrang Sena he is talking about."

Notably, a group of Bajrang Sena workers joined the Congress party in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath at the PCC office in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday (June 6).

Meanwhile, Singh also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that when the matter of idols collapsed on the premises of Mahakal Lok arrived, CM Chouhan brought up the matter of hijab row (Ganga Jamna School in Damoh) and tried to divert the issue.

He further said, "Like Karnataka, pay CM also works in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka had 40 percent commission government while Madhya Pradesh has 80 percent commission government."

The congress leader also said, "We did not expect Jyotiraditya Scindia to go against the party. I am sad that Scindia, the closest of the Nehru-Gandhi family, left. We gave him full respect, he was made a minister twice, but his statements that are coming now are more hurtful."

"The possibility of Scindia becoming a challenge in the coming state assembly elections and the possibility of his coming back in the congress party is zero. As long as I am here, there is no chance of Scindia returning to the Congress," Singh said.

On June 6, it was the anniversary of Farmers being killed in firing in Mandsaur and Kamal Nath went there yesterday. Firing incident occurred on farmers in 2017, whose report has not yet been tabled by the inquiry committee, Singh claimed.

Besides, an old video of Scindia went viral on social media in which he was saying that CM Chouhan's hands are stained with blood. And he (Scindia) went with the same ideology for a small post, the congress leader added.

The former CM also attacked prime minister Narendra Modi over the wrestlers' protest and said, "PM Modi tweets on every small thing and gives reaction but why is he silent on this matter?"

