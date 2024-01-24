I have not usurped any govt land: Congress MLA

Kochi, Jan 24 Kerala Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden on Wednesday said that he has not usurped any government land as alleged by the Revenue Department survey.

“I have not usurped any government land. This is the same property that I have purchased and have not added any extra land to it,” said Kuzhalnaden.

On Tuesday, the revenue officials carried out a survey at a resort property of Kuzhalnaden in Idukki and had alleged that at least 50 per cent of land in the property is government land.

The Revenue Department carried out the survey after a complaint was lodged by a CPI-M leader. The case was investigated by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Department (VACB) and had directed the revenue officials to measure the land.

“I have all the documents to prove it. I have done no wrong. I hail from a farmer’s family. Whatever I have has come from sweat and blood. I will not be afraid of threats and will use all options as I have not usurped any government land,” Kuzhalnaden said.

