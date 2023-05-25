"I join a joyous, proud nation...", TDP chief Naidu confirms party's attendance for inauguration of new Parliament building

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday confirmed that the party will attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28.

TDP's confirmation came a day after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) announced their attendance in the inauguration ceremony.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government, Chandrababu Naidu said, "As we have a new Parliament building, I join a joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM Modi, the Union Govt, and every hand that has contributed to building this historic structure. I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational policy and decision-making."

Chandrababu Naidu in a tweet expressed his anticipation that the dream of a poverty-free India will be achieved by 2047 on the completion of 100 years of Independence.

"The dream of a poverty-free India where the gap between haves and have-nots has been bridged will be achieved by 2047, on completion of 100 years of independence", he said.

A total of 21 opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC and AAP have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Considering the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

