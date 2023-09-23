'I see an atmosphere of change in MP', says Aditya Thackeray; backs Kamal Nath for CM post 

Bhopal, Sep 23 Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray said on Friday that he could feel an atmosphere of change in Madhya Pradesh, while backing senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for the post of chief minister.

Thackeray said this while addressing a public rally along with Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath at Pandhurna in Chhindwara district, where both leaders unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"We take inspiration from Shivaji to save our country from dictatorship. I feel that there is an atmosphere of change in Madhya Pradesh," Thackeray said, adding: "I want to see you back on the CM's chair (pointing towards Kamal Nath)."

He also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him an "illegal CM", who assumed the chair in June last year with support from the BJP.

Addressing a jam-packed gathering on this occasion, Kamal Nath said he has a strong bond with the Thackeray family.

"During the Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi asked me to meet Bal Thackeray for his support. Our bond is very old," Kamal Nath added.

Also, it was for the first time Kamal Nath addressed a public rally in Pandhurna after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to make Pandhurna a new district.

Political observers said by unveiling Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Pandhurna, Kamal Nath has played a "masterstroke" to gain the support of Maharashtrian people in the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, there are seizable Maharashtrian voters in nine Madhya Pradesh districts -- Khargone, Barwani, Betul, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Alirajpur and Burhanpur, located at the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh border.

