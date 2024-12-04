I-T Dept imposes penalties worth Rs 1.41 crore for GST violations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 4 The Central Enforcement Wing of State Taxes Department Kashmir has imposed penalties worth Rs 1.41 crore against tax violations in the ongoing financial year 2024-2025 in J&K.

An official statement said that the tax impositions have witnessed 27 per cent increase compared to the previous financial year 2023-2024 from April to November, with the penalties this fiscal year being realised from erring traders transporting goods in contravention of the GST Act and Rules.

A significant increase has been witnessed especially since September 2024. September 2024 witnessed an increase of 50 per cent while October and November 2024 witnessed an increase of 113 per cent and 24 per cent respectively compared to the previous financial year.

The enforcement drives organised under the supervision of the Commissioner of State Taxes was led by the Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes Enforcement Central Kashmir.

State Taxes Enforcement Central Kashmir said that in future the drive against tax violations will be intensified to achieve further deterrence.

Round-the-clock enforcement activities are conducted by three different teams of Central Enforcement Kashmir in three Central Kashmir districts, namely Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam under the supervision of state the taxes officers supported by other field staff including inspectors, sub-inspectors and guards.

The Enforcement team deployed at Srinagar airport led by STO achieved a significant milestone by realising huge penalties against tax defaulters.

The high-risk commodities such as metal, scrap, Cement, Marble, Plywood, Timber, and TMT bars were targeted during the drives.

In round-the-clock enforcement activities conducted across the three districts of central Kashmir over three lakh e-way bills were verified which shows an increase of 27 per cent compared to the previous financial year 2023-2024 from April to November.

