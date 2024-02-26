I-T raids 10 locations linked to infrastructure company in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Feb 26 The Income Tax team on Monday raided ten locations linked to a private infrastructure company in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Police teams were deployed outside the places where raids were taking place, confirmed officials.

The Income Tax team arrived in private vehicles and raided the places simultaneously.

Officials said that this raid was conducted by the Income Tax Department on complaints related to disproportionate assets.

The teams of the department were scanning the documents till the time of filing this report.

More details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor