I-T raids premises of distillery company in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 21 Income Tax (I-T) raids are currently underway at the factory and offices of Alpine Distilleries Private Limited in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

The raids which began at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, were continuing till the time the report was filed.

I-T Department sources said that the raids were being conducted after they noticed some irregularities in the accounts of the entity.

However, there were no additional details.

Two teams of I-T officials, each being escorted by the armed central armed police forces personnel, are conducting the parallel raid and search operations within the huge factory premises.

The raids, according to sources, started just before the beginning of the first shift of operations.

The workers who reached the factory for the morning shift were stopped at the main entrance gate and were not allowed to enter.

Even huge vehicles, carrying raw materials, were also not allowed to enter the premises.

According to records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Alpine Distilleries Private Limited was incorporated on November 22, 2002.

Its authorised share capital is Rs 890,000,000 and its paid up capital is Rs 886,766,660.

The three directors of the company are Debraj Mukherjee, Yogesh Jain and Harshvardhan Jain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor