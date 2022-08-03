IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided in views in fixing responsibility for Parliament not functioning properly

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 18 has entered into the third week. The functioning of Parliament during the session has been abysmally low.

Both the Houses of Parliament have witnessed disruptions and multiple adjournments on most of the days on various issues such as price rise, questioning of the Congress President Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut by the ED.

Owing to alleged misconduct, Opposition MPs were suspended for a week from the Rajya Sabha on July 26, a day after four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session. The functioning of both the Houses of Parliament has been record low during the current session.

As per the data of the PRS Legislative Research, the portal that keeps track of the functioning of Parliament, while the Lok Sabha has functioned for almost 23 hours till August 1, the Rajya Sabha has been productive for just 13 hours. The opposition and the ruling dispensation have been blaming each other for Parliament not functioning properly.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of to know people's views on the issue. The survey found that people were sharply divided in their opinion on who is responsible for Parliament not functioning properly. During the survey, while 51 per cent respondents blamed opposition for Parliament not being able to conduct its business effectively, 49 per cent slammed the government.

Predictably, political and ideological divides were evident in the views of the NDA and opposition voters on the matter. During the survey, 66 per cent NDA voters held opposition parties responsible for the disruptions and multiple adjournments, hampering the working of both the Houses of Parliament. At the same time, 60 per cent opposition voters blamed the government for the deadlocks in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of different issues.

The survey revealed differences in the opinions of different social groups on the issue. During the survey, while the majority of Muslims - 74 per cent and Scheduled Castes (SC) - 65 per cent blamed the government for the low productivity of the parliament, the majority of Upper Caste Hindus (UCH) - 69 per cent and Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 63 per cent attacked the opposition.

