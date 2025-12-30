IANS Year Ender 2025: Nine more global honours recognise PM Modi's statesmanship, India's expanding influence

New Delhi, Dec 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to receive several civilian honours from countries across the globe in 2025 which not only reflected recognition of his statesmanship and contributions to international relations but also India's strengthened diplomatic relationships and New Delhi's expanding influence.

PM Modi had been conferred with 20 global honours till December 2024, a number which jumped to 29 at the end of 2025 as Oman Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik conferred upon Prime Minister Modi the 'Order of Oman (First Class)' award for his exceptional contribution to India-Oman ties and his visionary leadership, earlier this month.

The nine global honours in 2025 recognised PM Modi's distinguished service and leadership as analysts reckoned that no Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact.

In March, Mauritius announced its decision to bestow the country's highest honour 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' to Prime Minister Modi during his two-day State Visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

PM Modi was in Port Louis to attend the country's National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest for the second time in 10 years - the rare repeat invitation underscoring India's special relationship with Mauritius which remains rooted in shared history, culture, and diaspora ties.

"Humbled to receive the Highest National Award of Mauritius. I dedicate it to the 140-crore people of India and the centuries-old friendship between our nations," said PM Modi on March 12 after receiving his 21st global honour.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam had highlighted that, since becoming a republic, only five foreign dignitaries had received the award and among them was the 'Gandhi of Africa' Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998.

PM Modi's 22nd international recognition came a few weeks later as Sri Lanka conferred him with the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana', the island nation's highest honour bestowed on foreign leaders.

It was for the first time that an Indian leader had received the award and reflected a deep appreciation of the Prime Minister's enduring contribution to strengthening India-Sri Lanka friendship and the age-old links between the people of the two countries.

"Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour. This is what we firmly believe," said Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on April 5. ​

The 23rd global honour for PM Modi spotlighted India's strengthened diplomatic relationships and the country's expanding influence across the globe.

While conferring upon Prime Minister Modi the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' at the Presidential Palace on June 16, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides termed PM Modi's visit to Nicosia as "historic" as it had been 23 years since the last visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the Eastern Mediterranean nation.

​Accepting the honour, Prime Minister Modi noted that the award was a recognition of India's age-old philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'the world is one family' that guides its vision for global peace and progress.

A few weeks later, in recognition of his steadfast efforts in strengthening the voice of the Global South, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour and PM Modi's 24th global honour, in Accra on July 2.

This was the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades and, after receiving the award from the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, PM Modi noted that the shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership.

On the second leg of his five-nation tour, Prime Minister Modi became the first foreign leader to be conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago', the highest civilian award of the Caribbean nation, during his two-day visit to the Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Kamala Persad Bissessar, while delivering glowing praise for the Indian PM, mentioned that the honour is being bestowed in recognition of his global leadership, deep ties with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 26th global honour for PM Modi - third within one week - came on July 8 as Brazil conferred its highest honour, 'the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on the Indian PM during his State Visit to the country.

Receiving the award from the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, ​Prime Minister underlined that the accolade would inspire the people of the two countries to further deepen their warm and friendly ties.

In Windhoek the next day, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Namibia's highest civilian honour 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis' during his one-day State Visit to the African nation.

Established in 1995 shortly after Namibia gained independence in 1990, the award recognises distinguished service and leadership. It is named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a unique and ancient desert plant endemic to Namibia, and symbolises resilience, longevity and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people.

"I thank you and the Namibian government for deciding to confer upon me the highest civilian award of 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis' which is a matter of great pride to 140 crore Indians," PM Modi stated while making remarks during the delegation-level talks held in Windhoek along with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

This was the 27th global honour for PM Modi, the fourth during the five-nation visit and second in less than 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, during his first bilateral visit to the country.

The award - 28th accolade to PM Modi's statesmanship by a foreign nation - was presented at a special ceremony held at the Addis International Convention Centre by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in recognition of Prime Minister Modi's "exceptional contribution" to strengthening India-Ethiopia ties and his leadership as a global statesman.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi said it was a privilege to receive the honour from one of the world’s most ancient civilisations.

As the year drew to a close, Prime Minister Modi was on December 18 conferred with the 'Order of Oman' award for his exceptional contribution to India-Oman ties and his visionary leadership - dedicated the honour to the age-old friendship between the two countries.

Instituted in 1970 by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Order of Oman has been bestowed upon select global leaders - including Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela and King Abdullah of Jordan - in recognition of their contribution to public life and bilateral relations.

It was also the 29th such global honour for PM Modi and the ninth in 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor