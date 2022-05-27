IAS Keerthi JalliI walks through mud in flood-affected Assam

Assam is witnessing heavy rains. Floods and landslides have killed at least 30 people so far. According to ASDMA, 956 villages have been inundated so far and 47,139.12 hectares of crops have been damaged across Assam. Officials are running 365 relief camps and distribution centers in six districts. Where 66,836 people, including 13,988 children, are sheltered. So far, 1,243.65 quintals of rice, pulses, and salt, 5,075.11 liters of mustard oil, 300 quintals of animal feed and other flood relief items have been distributed.

Meanwhile, a woman IAS officer has been the talk of the town. Instead of holding meetings in the office, female IAS officers reached the village by boat. Everyone has saluted her efforts. Kirti Jalli is the name of this female IAS officer. These women officers are doing their job with full loyalty in the flood-affected areas and are waiting in the mud to help the flood victims. The photo of this female officer in a sari is currently going viral on social media. Kirti Jalli is currently working as Deputy Commissioner in Cachar district of Assam.