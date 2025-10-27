IASV Triveni: All-women tri-service sailing vessel reaches Australia

Canberra/New Delhi, Oct 27 The Indian Army Sailing Vessel IASV Triveni, on the historic Tri-Service All-Women Circumnavigation Expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina', arrived in Fremantle on Monday for its first overseas port call, an official said.

The crew was received by Kajari Biswas, Consul General of India for Western Australia, Capt (IN) Rohit Raymond, Defence Adviser at Canberra, and officers of the Consulate, said the official in a statement.

The arrival marks a key milestone in a nine-month voyage that was flagged-off from the Gateway of India, Mumbai on September 11 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On arrival at Fremantle the team was engaged in, rigging and maintenance inspections, safety checks, engagements with local Defence and sailing communities and the Indian Diaspora.

A lecture for schools and institutions on 'Women in Ocean Voyages' is also scheduled. The yacht is scheduled for her voyage to New Zealand on November 8, said the statement.

'Samudra Pradakshina' is the world's first Tri-Service All-Women Circumnavigation Expedition. Nine women officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are sailing aboard the indigenously-built 50-foot IASV Triveni on an easterly route that will cover roughly 26,000 nautical miles, cross the Equator twice, and round the Three Great Capes (Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope).

The mission has both a strong operational and diplomatic remit showcasing women's leadership in uniform and strengthening maritime ties with partner nations, said the statement.

"The 'Samudra Pradakshina' expedition is a glowing symbol of Nari Shakti, Tri-Service jointness and India's maritime vision. The courage, skill and resilience of these officers reflect the best of our armed forces," it added.

