I&B Minister Anurag Thakur launches 4 portals to modernise media landscape

New Delhi, Feb 22 The Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Anurag Thakur, on Thursday launched four transformative portals, which have the potential to modernise the entire media landscape.

The Press Sewa Portal will bring a paradigm shift in the registration of periodicals and newspapers.

The motive behind the transformative initiative is to facilitate a more conducive business environment for newspaper publishers and TV channels, enhance transparency and efficiency in government communication, and also enable easy access to authentic government videos.

Under the initiative, a comprehensive database of Local Cable Operators (LCOs) will also be created to streamline the regulatory processes in the cable television sector.

The I&B Minister, addressing the gathering after the launch, said, “India is viewed as an attractive destination for investment today, with global companies setting up businesses here.”

Recalling PM Narendra Modi’s emphasis on governance and economic reforms, resulting in the country’s enhanced status in ease of doing business, he said that this has led to increased investment from both existing businesses and new entrepreneurs.

“The startup ecosystem, in particular, has flourished, with a significant increase in the number of startups and unicorns,” Thakur said.

The Press Sewa Portal, developed under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023, is a monumental step towards complete automation of the process for newspaper registration and other related processes. This portal will simplify the cumbersome registration procedures.

Key features of the Press Sewa Portal:

* Online Application: Publishers can file applications for title registration online, using Aadhaar-based e-signatures

* Probability Metre: This Indicates the likelihood of title availability

* Real-time Tracking of Application Status: Accessible through an intuitively designed dashboard

* Dedicated DM Module: Enables district magistrates to manage applications received from publishers in a centralised dashboard

The website will also offer easy access to relevant information, featuring an AI-based chatbot for user-friendly interactions.

