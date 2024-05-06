ICSE 2024 Results: Girls Outshine Boys with a Pass Percentage of 99.65%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations of 2024 today, May 6, 2024, at 11 AM. Approximately 250,000 students participated in the exams this year. The ISC board exams were held from February 12 to April 3, while the ICSE Class 10 exams took place between February 21 and March 28.

In the ICSE examinations, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.65%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 99.31%. For the ISC exams, girls attained a pass percentage of 98.92%, while boys achieved a slightly lower pass percentage of 97.53%.

In a first-time move, the CISCE board has implemented a re-evaluation process for answer scripts. Students now have the opportunity to request a rechecking of their papers via the website at cisce.org until May 10. The results of the re-evaluation will be announced within two weeks from the date of submission.

